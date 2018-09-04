Laquan McDonald's family calls for peace ahead of Van Dyke trial

Laquan McDonald's family asked the public for peace a day before jury selection is set to begin in the trial of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke, who is charged in the teen's 2014 murder.Rev. Martin Hunter, McDonald's great uncle and family representative, asked those seeking justice for the 17-year-old to remain peaceful before and during the trial, as well as after the verdict is read."People tend to be angry and anxious," Hunter said at a press conference at Grace Memorial Baptist Church. "The family wanted to officially say on record, that we are people of faith. We are urging all of the people of the city of Chicago and those that love this family and that are seeking justice for Laquan McDonald, that we are conscious that Laquan McDonald represents all the victims of police violence against citizens in this city and this county. However, we are asking for complete peace."Hunter asked the public to honor the family's wishes in this way. He said he and McDonald's relatives have faith that the prosecutor and judge will bring about fair judgement in this case."I would like justice to be given in this case. We are not looking for revenge," Hunter said.Dashcam video released in November 2015 showed Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times. Van Dyke was charged with first-degree murder and sixteen counts of aggravated battery.'No decision about jailing Chicago officer over interviews'Over the weekend, Judge Vincent Gaughan declined to immediately decide whether Van Dyke should have his bail revoked or increased because he talked to the media.Gaughan held a hearing Saturday and told both sides to return to court Thursday.Van Dyke gave interviews just days before jury selection is set to begin Wednesday. Prosecutors accused Van Dyke of violating the judge's longstanding order prohibiting all parties from talking about the case outside of court.Defense attorney Daniel Herbert says Van Dyke has free-speech rights. He says Van Dyke feels threatened and is "scared to death" that the public won't know his "personal feelings" about being charged with murder.Van Dyke spent six nights in custody before being released on $1.5 million bond in November 2015.