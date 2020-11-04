Large brush fire burning on both sides of I-80/94 in Gary, Indiana

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A large brush fire is burning along both sides of Interstate 80/94 near the 7.5 mile marker in Gary, Indiana.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department said it is evacuating the area near 25th Avenue and Clark Road. So far, no injuries have been reported.

A large plume of smoke could be seen over nearby Interstate 80/94. Indiana State Police are restricting traffic flow through the area due to poor visibility.

Chopper7 was over the scene around 3 p.m. Wednesday, where the Lake County Sheriff's helicopter was seen dumping water on the flames.

The Lake County Sheriff said the Gary Fire Department was unable to reach the fire due to the terrain.

ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said wind gusts of over 30 mph have been reported in the area and relative humidity is in the 30% range, which is dry.

The area also has not seen substantial rain in over a week and much of the vegetation has died and dried out, Mowry said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garyindianabrush firetraffic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election results: Biden takes WI, MI | LIVE
Trump sues in Pennsylvania, Michigan; asks for Wis. recount
Underwood, Oberweis nearly tied as absentee votes are counted
IL reports 7,538 new COVID-19 cases, 55 deaths
Republicans declare victory in IL graduated income tax amendment decision
Biden breaks record for most votes in history
Wisconsin 2020 live presidential election results
Show More
Joe Biden projected to win Michigan electoral votes
IL 2020 live presidential election results
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
Casten wins reelection in IL 6th District, Ives concedes
1 killed in Eisenhower crash after car rear-ends semi-truck
More TOP STORIES News