Large brush fire burning on both sides of I-80/94 in Gary, Indiana

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A large brush fire is burning along both sides of Interstate 80/94 near the 7.5 mile marker in Gary, Indiana.The Lake County Sheriff's Department said it is evacuating the area near 25th Avenue and Clark Road. So far, no injuries have been reported.A large plume of smoke could be seen over nearby Interstate 80/94. Indiana State Police are restricting traffic flow through the area due to poor visibility.Chopper7 was over the scene around 3 p.m. Wednesday, where the Lake County Sheriff's helicopter was seen dumping water on the flames.The Lake County Sheriff said the Gary Fire Department was unable to reach the fire due to the terrain.ABC7 meteorologist Larry Mowry said wind gusts of over 30 mph have been reported in the area and relative humidity is in the 30% range, which is dry.The area also has not seen substantial rain in over a week and much of the vegetation has died and dried out, Mowry said.