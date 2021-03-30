Large fire burning outside Brighton Park paper recycling plant

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department is working to control a fire in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the city's Southwest Side.

The wind-blown fire started in a prairie after 4 p.m. Tuesday and "spread really fast" to the yard of the paper plant near 48th Place and Christiana Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

As of 5 p.m., the fire had reached the plant's main building, as huge piles of paper continued to burn in the back, fire officials said.



Crews upgraded the fire to a hazmat situation as flames spread to containers of acid at the plant, and propane tanks were being stored outside, fire officials said.

As a precaution, the CTA has shut down power to the Kedzie station nearby. Orange Line train service is suspended between the Midway and Western stops, the CTA said.

So far, there are no reports of injuries. It's not clear what started the fire.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
