Large police presence in Winnetka related to Northfield shooting

Significant police activity on Tower Road between Hibbard and Green Bay. Please avoid the area at this time. If you are in the area, please follow the officers' instructions. — Winnetka Police (@WinnetkaPolice) August 14, 2018

The heavy police presence in Winnetka is related to the fatal shooting that occurred in Northfield earlier today. We continue to urge everyone to avoid the area while the police handle the ongoing situation. — Winnetka Police (@WinnetkaPolice) August 14, 2018

Significant police activity was reported late Monday evening on Tower Road between Hibbard Road and Green Bay Road in Winnetka.Winnetka police said the police activity was related to a domestic shooting earlier Monday.WPD Commander James Christiansen said officers are seeking to apprehend a known male suspect in connection with the shooting.Winnetka Police have asked residents to avoid the area. According to the Winnetka Police Department Twitter page, the situation is ongoing.Police did not give any further information and asked community members to avoid the area if possible.