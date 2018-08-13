Large police presence in Winnetka related to Northfield shooting

WINNETKA, Ill. (WLS) --
Significant police activity was reported late Monday evening on Tower Road between Hibbard Road and Green Bay Road in Winnetka.

Winnetka police said the police activity was related to a domestic shooting earlier Monday.

WPD Commander James Christiansen said officers are seeking to apprehend a known male suspect in connection with the shooting.

Winnetka Police have asked residents to avoid the area. According to the Winnetka Police Department Twitter page, the situation is ongoing.


Police did not give any further information and asked community members to avoid the area if possible.
This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
policeWinnetka
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Shooting suspect fatally shot by police in Richton Park
New details emerge in Wilmette boat explosion
Family sues Swedish Covenant after stroke patient leaves hospital, falls, dies
Officer recorded punching a man could face assault charge
Harvey manhunt underway after 3 weekend shootings
Aretha Franklin's friend, publicist recalls ailing singer's love of Chicago
23 rescued French bulldogs will need months of recovery before adoption
Milwaukee police shoot, kill man on city's south side
Show More
Police: Person dropped loaded handgun while running from officers in Riverside
7-year-old boy set on fire with nail polish remover, mom says
Police searching for stolen car used in string of robberies in West Town
CTA adds high definition cameras at 4 Blue Line stations
More News