celebrity

Larry King moved out of ICU after being hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19

LOS ANGELES -- Veteran talk show host Larry King, suffering from COVID-19, has been moved out of the intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital and is breathing on his own, a spokesman said on Monday.

King was moved to the ICU on New Year's Eve and was receiving oxygen but is now breathing on his own, said David Theall, a spokesman for Ora Media, a production company formed by King.

The 87-year-old broadcasting legend shared a video phone call with his three sons, Theall said.

King, who spent many years as an overnight radio DJ, is best known as host of the "Larry King Live" interview show that ran in prime time on CNN from 1985 to 2010.

RELATED: Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID, source says
EMBED More News Videos

Broadcasting legend, Larry King, is hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, a source close to the King family tells ABC News.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countycelebritycoronavirushospitalcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID, source says
Chrissy Teigen announces she's "four weeks sober"
Final goodbye: Remembering influential people who died in 2020
Halsey apologizes after posting about eating disorder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU remains in opposition to CPS reopening plan
1st Chicago healthcare workers to receive 2nd dose of COVID vaccine
Chicago teen who died of COVID-19 had no health issues, family says
Tanya Roberts still alive, rep says day after reporting her death
WI pharmacist charged for spoiled COVID vaccine, thought it was unsafe: prosecutors
Off-duty cop carjacked in Calumet Heights
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots both over $400M
Show More
Kenosha braces for unrest as charging decision looms
Kyle Rittenhouse expected to plead not guilty in court Tuesday
Proud Boys leader arrested, accused of burning church banner
Cook County launches COVID vaccine registration form
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, brief PM sun possible
More TOP STORIES News