LaSalle County residents urged to stay inside after Sheridan homicides spark manhunt

Sheridan, IL located about 70 miles southwest of Chicago
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SHERIDAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Law enforcement officials urged some LaSalle County residents to stay inside early Wednesday morning, as a manhunt was underway.

The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office, along with multiple local agencies, are investigating a "multiple homicide" in the "Sheridan area," police said in a news release just after 5 a.m.

The search for the suspect is ongoing, and Sheridan residents are advised to secure their residences and not open the door for unknown people, police said.

Police activity could be seen in the 4300-block of East 2750th Road in Sheridan early Wednesday.

An emergency alert was sent just after 4:35 a.m., asking residents to secure their homes. A similar alert was sent again at 5:50 a.m.

Any suspicious activity should be reported via 911.

A press conference on the incident is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the sheriff's office in Ottawa.

Police did not immediately provide any of the circumstances or details surrounding the alleged crimes, including how many people had been killed.

Sheridan is about 70 miles southwest of Chicago.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
