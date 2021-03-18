chicago proud

175 TVs donated to LaSalle Veterans Home residents struggling to talk with family during COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men are making us Chicago Proud after they donated 175 Smart TVs to the LaSalle Veterans Home.

Rob Bailey of the Montgomery VFW and Jay Davis of the Batavia VFW called the home to see what they needed since they had been hit so hard by COVID-19.

RELATED: 'Something happened' at LaSalle Veterans' Home to cause 34 deaths, prompting lawsuit

They were told many veterans haven't been able to communicate with family through the pandemic.

So Bailey and Davis gathered donations to get the TVs so residents can see their families using apps like Zoom.

"I've had several spouses, children, grandchildren on the phone crying," Bailey said. "And that to me is the biggest impact."

Twenty five of the 175 TVs were delivered Wednesday. There will be several more shipments.
health & fitnesslasalle countynursing homecoronavirus deathscoronavirusveteranscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreaklawsuitchicago proudfeel goodcovid 19 outbreakveterancovid 19
