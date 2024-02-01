Blinding Problem: Laser strikes at airplanes flying in Illinois, Indiana continue to grow, FAA says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a danger in the skies that is getting worse.

New data analyzed by the ABC7 I-Team shows a surge in the number of cases where hand-held lasers on the ground are pointed directly into plane cockpits while in flight.

Data released by the Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday shows the number of laser strikes reported in Illinois increased by 48% last year, happening 458 times in 2023 compared to 309 times in 2022.

In Indiana, the numbers are even more jarring: A 79% increase in laser strikes, with 747 separate instances of a person on the ground pointing a laser at an aircraft in 2023, compared to 417 instances in 2022.

Both O'Hare and Midway airports reported to the FAA an increase in the number of laser strikes experienced from 2022 to 2023.

Midway Airport recorded 36 laser strikes in 2023, compared to 21 strikes the year prior, while at O'Hare, officials recorded 17 laser strikes in 2023 compared to 10 incidents in 2022.

And the Indianapolis International Airport ranked fourth among all airports across the nation, reporting 305 laser strike incidents to the FAA last year alone.

Both Illinois and Indiana now outpace even the national increases.

"Last year, pilots recorded more than 13,000 laser strikes, the highest number of strikes ever reported and a 40% increase over 2022," said FAA Administrator Mike Whitaker in a recorded video released on Wednesday.

Although the cases are hard to make, arrests do happen.

On June 22, 2023, the Illinois State Police said Saul Martinez Castanon of west suburban Berkeley was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor counts related to pointing a laser at an aircraft.

Video released by the ISP shows the laser light shooting skyward.

Court records show Martinez Castanon has pleaded guilty in the case, and is currently serving 18 months of court supervision, and 100 hours of community service.

By phone, Martinez Castanon told the I-Team he wasn't trying to cause any harm that night back in June. Rather, he was merely using the laser to point out satellites in the sky to his teenage son.

Unfortunately for Martinez Castanon, he said the airplane that crossed into the path of his laser was operated by the Illinois State Police, and officers were at his home with handcuffs in a matter of minutes.

For the head of the FAA, laser strikes are serious, life-endangering business.

"Aiming a laser at an aircraft is a serious safety hazard that puts everyone on the plane and on the ground at risk," Whitaker said.