Lauren Graham, Josh Duhamel hit the ice with season 2 of 'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers'

Lauren Graham and Josh Duhamel hit the ice for season two of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" on Disney+.

Josh Duhamel joins the Disney+ series "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" as a new coach.

He's a former NHL player who runs an intense summer hockey institute. Don't you dare call it a camp!

Lauren Graham returns as the mom to one of the Ducks, and now the chaperone for the team as they head from Minnesota to California. They think they're going to a fun hockey camp, but they soon realize their new coach, played by Duhamel, is completely intense and focused. Graham says in real life Duhamel is nothing but fun.

"He's someone I had admired and been a fan of, and we just really had a blast together," said Graham.

The series is centered on hockey, a sport Duhamel played as kid.

"You know, I'm from North Dakota. You kind of have to play hockey if you're growing up there. So I played all the way up to seventh grade, I just hadn't played for about 33 years," said Duhamel. "It was like picking it up all over again. It did rekindle my love of the game. Now I feel I can get back out on the ice again and not completely embarrass myself."

Graham loves the chance to again play "mother hen" to this group of wanna-be athletes. And yes, art does imitate life.

"I do love these kids, and I worry they will take their losses too seriously. I worry about this new challenge. This character is a worrier. And I do just want the best for them" said Graham. "And that's true in real life, too. We really have bonded."

And as the series progresses, expect to see some bonding between the two lead characters.

"It's not an obvious romance that sparks," said Duhamel. "But it's a fun way in."

"The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" is streaming now on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.