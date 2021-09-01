CHICAGO (WLS) -- As we wind down on summer a lot of people are starting to think about how to prep their lawns for winter.
Jennifer Brennan, a horticulturist from Chalet Nursery & Garden Center, joined ABC7 to talk about helping plants deal with the extreme heat and lack of rain.
Brennan says a "rule of thumb" is at 75 degrees, the plants in the landscapes at the Chalet Nursery require 1 inch of rain per week; for each additional 10 degrees there should be another half inch of rain or supplemental water.
Tips for preparing lawns for winter
