Tips for preparing lawns for winter

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As we wind down on summer a lot of people are starting to think about how to prep their lawns for winter.Jennifer Brennan, a horticulturist from Chalet Nursery & Garden Center, joined ABC7 to talk about helping plants deal with the extreme heat and lack of rain.Brennan says a "rule of thumb" is at 75 degrees, the plants in the landscapes at the Chalet Nursery require 1 inch of rain per week; for each additional 10 degrees there should be another half inch of rain or supplemental water.For more information, visit chaletnursery.com.