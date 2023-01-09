WATCH LIVE

Shots fired during SWAT situation in Lawndale, Chicago police say

Liz Nagy Image
ByLiz Nagy via WLS logo
Monday, January 9, 2023 9:56PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired during a SWAT standoff on the city's West Side on Monday afternoon, Chicago police.

Shots appeared to be fired at police, who responded to a situation near 16th Street and Springfield Avenue in Lawndale, police said. No officers were injured, but an officer was transported to a hospital for a well-being check.

Police said a suspect, who possibly fired the shots, could be barricaded in a building, and a SWAT team is trying to contact them.

The area is block off between Hamlin Avenue and Pulaski road as the investigation continues. SWAT was still on the scene around 3:45 p.m.

One person who lives nearby said her brother heard four shots fired.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

