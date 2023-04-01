Chicago shooting: Man found fatally shot in head in Lawndale, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was found shot to death early Saturday in Lawndale.

According to Chicago police, officers received a report about shots fired in the 3900 block of West Flournoy Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a man, 32, unconscious on the ground about 1:10 a.m.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)