Man shot in Lawndale while trying to buy item from online marketplace: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot while trying to purchase something from an online marketplace on Saturday afternoon, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Lawndale neighborhood's 3400-block of West Douglas Boulevard just after 3 p.m.

A 23-year-old man met someone there through an online marketplace, police said.

That's when three male suspects, whose ages were not immediately known, confronted the man and took out guns before opening fire.

The victim, shot in his leg and shoulder, was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

There is no one in custody and area detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

