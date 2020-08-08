Van crashes into CPD squad car, injuring 4, including 2 officers in Lawndale

CHICAGO -- Four people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured in a crash Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The crash happened at 1:38 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Pulaski Road, according to Chicago police.

The officers were northbound on Pulaski in a marked squad car with its lights and siren activated when a southbound 2003 Dodge van made a left turn in front of them at 19th Street, police said.

Police said the Dodge cut in front of and hit the squad car.

The 26-year-old man driving the Dodge and his passenger, a 26-year-old woman, were both taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition with head injuries, according to police. Both officers were taken to a hospital in fair condition, also with head injuries.

Police said charges are pending against the driver of the Dodge. Area Four detectives are investigating.

