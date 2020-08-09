CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police have charged a man involved in a crash that injured officers in Lawndale Saturday.
investigators said Quartez Singleton turned in from of a squad car.
RELATED: Van crashes into CPD squad car, injuring 4, including 2 officers in Lawndale
Four people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured in a crash Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.
The crash happened at 1:38 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Pulaski Road, according to Chicago police.
Singleton was charged with a DUI, driving without a valid driver's license and misdemeanor battery.
Man facing charges after van crashes into CPD squad car, injuring 4, including 2 officers in Lawndale
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More