Man facing charges after van crashes into CPD squad car, injuring 4, including 2 officers in Lawndale

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police have charged a man involved in a crash that injured officers in Lawndale Saturday.

investigators said Quartez Singleton turned in from of a squad car.

RELATED: Van crashes into CPD squad car, injuring 4, including 2 officers in Lawndale

Four people, including two Chicago police officers, were injured in a crash Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

The crash happened at 1:38 a.m. in the 1900 block of South Pulaski Road, according to Chicago police.

Singleton was charged with a DUI, driving without a valid driver's license and misdemeanor battery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndalecar crashpolice officer injuredchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago mayor threatens to shut down lakefront again
Trump executive order mandates $400 weekly unemployment boost
Burnham Harbor boat fire leaves man critically hurt
Prosecutors investigating police who handcuffed young Black girls
Georgia school in viral crowded photo has 9 confirmed COVID-19 cases
29 shot, 3 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Woman attacked, sexually assaulted near Margate Park
Show More
Man charged with impaling driver with crowbar during protest
Video: Dad rescues 4-year-old girl from alligator
Police seek car wanted in East Garfield Park hit-and-run
US surpasses 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Shedd Aquarium offers virtual dive to kick off shark week
More TOP STORIES News