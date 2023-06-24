Man shot, killed in Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A person was shot and killed Friday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The male, whose age wasn't known, was on the street in the 2900-block of West Lexington Street around 6:20 p.m. when someone fired shots at him, Chicago police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)