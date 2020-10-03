Man, 64, found dead after Lawndale fire, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was found dead Saturday after a fire in Lawndale on the West Side.The 64-year-old man was found in a basement apartment after firefighters extinguished a blaze shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 1600-block of South Homan Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Four people were also displaced as a result of the fire, police said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it appeared to be accidental.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office had not yet released the man's identity later Saturday morning.Chicago Fire Department officials will hand out free smoke detectors and fire prevention literature at 10 a.m. Saturday near the scene of the blaze.