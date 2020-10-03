fire death

Man, 64, found dead after Lawndale fire, Chicago police say

Man pronounced deceased on scene, Chicago fire officials said
CHICAGO -- A man was found dead Saturday after a fire in Lawndale on the West Side.

The 64-year-old man was found in a basement apartment after firefighters extinguished a blaze shortly before 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 1600-block of South Homan Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people were also displaced as a result of the fire, police said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it appeared to be accidental.

RELATED: Woodridge fire ravages apartment complex

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office had not yet released the man's identity later Saturday morning.

Chicago Fire Department officials will hand out free smoke detectors and fire prevention literature at 10 a.m. Saturday near the scene of the blaze.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndalefatal firefiredeadly firefire deathchicago fire departmentchicago police department
FIRE DEATH
Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal
Family says boy died in wildfire trying to save grandmother
Space heater misuse can be deadly: How to keep your family safe
Family IDs victims in deadly West Pullman house fire as husband, wife
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago hospital tests Regeneron -- drug Trump received
Worst case scenario with Trump's COVID case: What happens
Would you get married at a pop-up wedding?
Former prosecutor fired, charges dropped against man in 1989 double murder of CPD officers
Trump at military hospital for COVID-19: 'Going well, I think'
Notable figures who've said they have COVID-19 in the last day
Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head in New York City
Show More
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Barbecue for the Troops 2020 includes month-long USO fundraiser
No charges against Midlothian officer in Jemel Roberson's deadly shooting
Man killed, 14-year-old girl injured in West Englewood shooting
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, showers Saturday
More TOP STORIES News