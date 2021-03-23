hit and run

Lawndale hit-and-run leaves man critically hurt, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was critically hurt in a hit-and-run Tuesday morning in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 3:40 a.m., he was in the 3700-block of West Douglas Boulevard, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene after the crash, Chicago police said.

The man, thought to be between 25 and 35-years-old, was rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. He could not give police any information about the crash due to the extent of his injuries, which included an apparent head injury, CPD said.

Area Four detectives are investigating. No one was in custody later Tuesday morning.

