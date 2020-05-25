Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was found dead in a burning home Monday morning in Lawndale on the West Side, police said.

The 35-year-old was found dead in the basement around 12:37 a.m. in the 3900-block of West Fillmore, Chicago police said.

Five other people in the home were able to escape the blaze uninjured.

It isn't known how the fire started, police said.

No victim information has been released at this time.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating.

