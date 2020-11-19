Lawndale shooting: 1 dead, 4 injured after shots fired on Roosevelt Road, police say

CHICAGO -- One person was killed and four others injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Lawndale, police said.

The shooting happened about 4:20 p.m. the 3000 block of West Roosevelt Road, Chicago police said.

One person was pronounced dead, according to police.

One male was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital but his condition was unknown, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt.

Three other people self-transported to local hospitals, Merritt said.

Chicago police could not immediately provide details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
