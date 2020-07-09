Baby boy grazed by stray bullet in Lawndale

CHICAGO -- A 7-month-old boy was shot Wednesday in Lawndale on the West Side.He was riding in a vehicle with two family members about 10 p.m. in the 1100-block of South Albany Avenue when a black SUV pulled up alongside and someone inside opened fire at a group standing on the corner, Chicago police said.A stray bullet grazed the baby on the ankle, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.Area Four detectives are investigating.