Baby boy grazed by stray bullet in Lawndale

An infant was hit by a stray bullet Wednesday night in Lawndale.

CHICAGO -- A 7-month-old boy was shot Wednesday in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was riding in a vehicle with two family members about 10 p.m. in the 1100-block of South Albany Avenue when a black SUV pulled up alongside and someone inside opened fire at a group standing on the corner, Chicago police said.

A stray bullet grazed the baby on the ankle, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndalechicago shootingchicago crimegun violenceshootingchicago violencechild shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Unmarked CPD car fatally hits man on scooter in West Pullman
Lake Co. sees rise in youth COVID-19 cases as state reports biggest single-day jump in a month
'Black Lives Matter' mural in Oak Park painted over to read 'All Lives Matter'
Rally demands justice for man who died in Joliet police custody
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing in Southern Calif. lake
Video shows car wanted in Aurora hit-and-run that injured 11-year-old
Police release photo of van connected to shooting that injured 10-year-old girl
Show More
Illinois' 2nd largest school district releases reopening proposal
EXCLUSIVE: Waitress who stopped Carmel Valley racist rant shares story
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid, more storms Thursday
Woman's body recovered from Lake Michigan after boat hits break wall
Chicago-area businesses ask customers to sign COVID-19 disclosures, waivers before entry
More TOP STORIES News