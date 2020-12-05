3rd person dies after Lawndale shooting, crash; suspects at large, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A third person has died after athat claimed the lives of two other people Wednesday in Lawndale on the West Side.Just before 8 p.m., people inside a westbound Chevrolet fired shots toward a Kia in the 4300-block of West Roosevelt Road, Chicago police said. The Kia eventually veered off the road and crashed into a fixed object, while the Chevy continued west and crashed into another vehicle in the 5800-block of West Roosevelt Road.Four people fled from the Chevy and have not been caught, police said.Two people in the Kia, a 21-year-old woman and 23-year-old man, died at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the woman as Kiondria Richards of Dolton, and the man as Nautica Banks of Lawndale. Autopsy results found they died of multiple injuries from the crash and ruled their deaths homicides.Another woman in the Kia, 25-year-old Tatiana Baker, died early Thursday morning at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood after being shot in the buttocks, officials said. An autopsy Friday ruled her death a homicide, saying she died of multiple gunshot wounds and multiple injuries from the crash.A 25-year-old man in the Kia was also taken to Loyola with injuries sustained from the crash, police said. He was in good condition Wednesday night.Area Four detectives are investigating.