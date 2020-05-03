Lawndale drive-by shooting leaves 5 teens injured; shots fired at 'large gathering,' Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Five teenagers were shot Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.

Someone in a gray, four-door sedan fired shots at a "large gathering" about 3:35 a.m. on 13th Street, according to Chicago police. It was not immediately clear how many people were in the group.

All five victims were hit in their legs, police said. A 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

Two other men, 18 and 19, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, also in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as detectives investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
