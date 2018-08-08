Lawsuit alleges Cook County detainees were recorded using toilet

A class action lawsuit filed against the Cook County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday alleging that detainees were recorded using the toilet.The lawsuit stated that hidden cameras in holding cells violated detainees' rights because they have an unobstructed view of the toilet area and the person using the toilet.Cook County's chief policy officer said in an email that fixed cameras are in holding cells for the safety of detainees and staff and to provide transparency of operations. The statement also said that the cameras are not focused on detainees' private parts.