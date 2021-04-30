Lawsuit to be filed against police after Calif. man dies while being restrained by police

By Jobina Fortson
EMBED <>More Videos

Lawsuit to be filed against Alameda PD in Mario Gonzalez death

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The family of Mario Gonzalez, a California man who died after officers restrained him by putting their knees on his back, intends to file a civil rights lawsuit against the Alameda Police Department, a lawyer tells ABC News.

They say Gonzalez complied with the officers and his rights were violated.

The incident began with 9-1-1 calls about a disorderly person in the area. When police encountered Gonzalez he appeared to be incoherent but not aggressive. When the officers tried to arrest him he resisted and they pinned him to the ground for several minutes with one officer placing his knee on Gonzalez's back. Gonzalez lost consciousness and later died at the hospital.

His family's attorney is speaking on GMA today:

"He was harmless, he hadn't threatened anybody, and he just wasn't a danger. They had no right to even try to be handcuffing him anyways," said Michael Haddad, attorney.

Three police officers are on administrative leave as the department investigates. The lawyer for the officers say they are heartbroken that Gonzalez died but he was very intoxicated at the time.

The Alameda City Council has scheduled a meeting for May 8 to look at how police respond to mental health calls.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wrongful deathmurderpolice chiefpolice cameralawsuitu.s. & worldpolice officerpolice brutalitypolicecalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bears pick QB Justin Fields in 1st round of NFL Draft
Navy Pier welcoming visitors back as Chicago loosens restrictions
Charged for a free COVID vaccine? Gov't wants you to report it
Metra train crashes into car in Mount Prospect
LIVE: Disneyland set to welcome back guests Friday
Teen charged in Loop Purple, Brown line stabbing, robberies: CPD
Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson indicted, faces charges involving failed bank
Show More
44 killed, over 100 injured in stampede at Israeli holy site
'I am so thankful': 2 CPD officers credited with saving teen's life in drive-by shooting
2 NU players picked in 1st round
Dan Ryan Expressway shooting near 71st Street injures man
Flossmoor man, 75, dies from COVID a month after 2nd vaccine dose
More TOP STORIES News