Layla Salazar, 4th grader among Uvalde victims killed in school shooting, has ties to Chicago area

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
What we know about the 21 Uvalde Texas school shooting victims

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As we continue to learn more about the victims of the Uvalde school shooting in Texas, one of the students killed has ties to the Chicago area.

The parents of 11-year-old Layla Salazar used to live in Elgin and still has family in the area.

Vincent Salazar holds up a framed photograph of his daughter, Layla Salazar at his home in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022.

AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills



Video from last month shows her in a race at her school's field day. Her family was there in Texas to cheer her on.

Now, her parents, two brothers and three grandparents are mourning their loss.

The fourth grader is among 19 students and two teachers killed when a gunman attacked their school Tuesday.

RELATED: What we know about 21 Texas school shooting victims; teacher's widower dies of heart attack

Layla's father Vincent Salazar told the Associated Press that every morning, as he drove his daughter to school, he would play "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns 'N Roses and they'd sing along.

Family members of Layla and the other victims are still in disbelief over what happened.

RELATED: Uvalde school shooting update: Official says police made 'wrong decision' not to enter classroom
