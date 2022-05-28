Layla Salazar, 4th grader among Uvalde victims killed in school shooting, has ties to Chicago area

The parents of 11-year-old Layla Salazar used to live in Elgin and still has family in the area.
Video from last month shows her in a race at her school's field day. Her family was there in Texas to cheer her on.
Now, her parents, two brothers and three grandparents are mourning their loss.
The fourth grader is among 19 students and two teachers killed when a gunman attacked their school Tuesday.
Layla's father Vincent Salazar told the Associated Press that every morning, as he drove his daughter to school, he would play "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns 'N Roses and they'd sing along.
Family members of Layla and the other victims are still in disbelief over what happened.
