South Side teacher creates #LearningNeverStops to engage students academically during pandemic

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Many students across the Chicagoland area are now doing their school work from their homes. One Noble Charter educator is making sure students and teachers stay engaged with a social media campaign called #LearningNeverStops.

"We created a social media campaign, #learningneverstops just to encourage our students to submit videos and pictures and things like that to show us how they are being engaged," said Chivon Ford, educator at Johnson College Prep.

Students submit a picture or video of them doing or finishing up one of their virtual assignments on their social media pages with the hashtag. For Ford, it's about not forgetting the underprivileged students.

Ford shared that Noble Charter schools service low income students who are primarily African American or Hispanic. She said often these students have a hard time accessing the internet or computers.

"While we battle that, we wanted to them to know that most of the kids do have cellphones and we wanted to create another way for them to feel involved and engaged," said Ford.

The hashtag #LearningNeverStops has made its way through other Noble Schools. Teachers are also getting involved. Ford says the ultimate goal is to let students know they aren't alone during this uncertain time.
