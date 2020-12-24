legionnaires' disease

Legionnaires' case reported at Quincy veterans home years after deadly outbreak

QUINCY, Ill. -- A single case of Legionnaires' disease was reported at an Illinois veterans home in downstate Quincy, a few years after an outbreak there killed more than a dozen residents.

The resident tested positive for legionella during a hospital stay for COVID-19 and pneumonia symptoms that started Nov. 30 in Quincy, the Illinois Department of Public Health said in a statement.

Quincy is about 100 miles west of Springfield on the state border with Missouri.

RELATED: Ill. lawmakers probe Legionnaires' outbreak at Quincy veterans home

The Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs learned about the positive Legionnaires' test Dec. 22, officials said.

Health officials said the resident lived at Hammond Hall, which is tested quarterly and last tested negative for legionella Oct. 27.

The last case of Legionnaires' disease at the Quincy home was Dec. 21, 2019, at the Fifer building, health officials said. The facility recently had new piping and a water filter installed.

RELATED: Quincy Legionnaires' outbreak caught state officials off-guard

At least 13 residents at the Quincy home died during a Legionnaires' outbreak between 2015 and 2018, and dozens more were sickened by it.

Former Gov. Bruce Rauner spent several nights at the home then "to gain a more thorough understanding of the clinical, water-treatment and residential operations of the home," a spokeswoman said at the time.

Legionella bacteria are transmitted through drops of water and can cause serious lung infections and death. The bacteria mixes with the air in showers or fountains and can cause illness when inhaled.

RELATED: Sen. Dick Durbin asks for federal investigation after Legionnaires' outbreak

Incidents of Legionnaires' disease have risen over 500 percent in the United States since 2001, according to the CDC. The disease was discovered in 1976 during an outbreak at a Philadelphia convention of the American Legion.

The video featured is from a previous report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoislegionnaires' outbreak 2015outbreaklegionnaires' diseasecoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisu.s. & worldveterancovid 19
LEGIONNAIRES' DISEASE
Legionnaires outbreak reported at Vernon Hills senior living facility, 1 death reported
2 cases of Legionnaires' disease found at senior home
Legionnaires' cases could be linked to CDH: health officials
Family claims woman died from Legionnaires' disease contracted at Chicago hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Republicans block $2K stimulus checks despite Trump demand
Which Chicago residents are getting COVID vaccines? Mapped by zip code
Jeremih shares details of fight for his life against COVID-19
Last minute shoppers scramble for gifts, pandemic or not
Woman, boy fatally struck in hit-and-run in Gage Park: police
LIVE NORAD Santa Tracker - See where he is now!
IL reports 7,037 cases, 96 COVID-19 deaths
Show More
Christmas weather 2020: Will you see snow?
Online store stops selling Rittenhouse merchandise to pay for defense
Florida's falling iguanas, chilly forecast, pandemic create Christmas like no other
The Land of Make Believe: Holiday Edition
Richton Park fire victims receive Christmas surprise
More TOP STORIES News