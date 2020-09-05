Society

Dr. Leon Finney Jr., Chicago pastor and civic leader, dead at 82

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Longtime Chicago pastor and civic leader Dr. Leon Finney Jr. has died. He was 82.

Dr. Finney died Friday morning at the University of Chicago Hospital, his family said.

He was the founding pastor at Christ Apostolic Church, which later took over and restored the Metropolitan Church in Bronzeville.

"He's a guy who had four, five jobs at any one time and on top of that he decided he wanted to be a minister," said James Montgomery, Dr. Finney's friend. "He was a loss to the community as a community organizer and as a person who cared for his people."

Finney also founded the Woodlawn Organization and fought to revitalize the South Side neighborhood through economic and housing development. He also owned Leon's BBQ, Urban Broadcast Media and taught at several universities.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.) said Finney was his professor at the McCormick Theological Seminary. In a statement, Rush called him "an organizer's organizer, who was on the frontline of change throughout the land."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagowoodlawnbronzevillereligionobituarycivil rights
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jacob Blake appears in court remotely, pleads not guilty
Confrontations with customers over face mask policy prompt Park Ridge business to take day off
Illinois COVID-19: 5,368 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths
Thief steals school supplies ahead of Englewood giveaway for kids in need
R. Kelly's lawyers seek to question gang member in cell attack
Hospital chaplains talk 'spiritual guidance' during COVID-19
Labor Day weekend final time to visit Navy Pier ahead of temporary closure
Show More
'Mulan' star, director talk about Disney's latest live-action movie
Labor Day mural honors Chicago's essential workers
CPS returns to virtual learning Tuesday
Officials stress COVID-19 safety protocols ahead of Labor Day Weekend
This is Chicago's first Japanese heritage farm
More TOP STORIES News