Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan dies in Hollywood crash

HOLLYWOOD, California -- Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, best known for his roles in hit sitcoms such as "Hearts Afire" and "Will & Grace", died in a crash Monday, ABC News confirmed. He was 67.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the crash occurred near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street at around 9:30 a.m. Jordan reportedly died at the scene.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," read a statement issued by the actor's representative David Shaul. "Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today."

It's unclear what led up to the collision.

Details surrounding the incident remains under investigation.