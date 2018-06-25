Lifeguards save 6-year-old boy at Bartlett swimming pool

Lifeguards rescued and resuscitated a 6-year-old boy at a swimming pool in west suburban Bartlett Monday afternoon. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) --
Lifeguards rescued and resuscitated a 6-year-old boy at a swimming pool in west suburban Bartlett Monday afternoon.

Police said the boy was pulled from the pool at the Bartlett Aquatic Center in the 600-block of West Stearns Road. Police said he had trouble swimming and inhaled some water.

A spokesperson for the pool said the boy was unresponsive when he was pulled from the water by an on-duty lifeguard. Lifeguards immediately performed CPR and revived the boy.

The boy was taken to St. Alexius Medical Center for further evaluation and then released. Pool officials said he was recovering at home with his parents.

"We're proud of the fast actions of our staff, and their responsiveness to this emergency situation. We follow strict guidelines for training by Ellis and Associates, and we're happy to report that the child is recovering with his family and is doing well," said Stephanie Fitzsimons, aquatic center marketing manager.

The Aquatic Center remained open Monday afternoon.
