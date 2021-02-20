Mayor Lightfoot defends CPD Supt. Brown following scathing report on city's response to George Floyd protests, looting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6223719" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Looting broke out on Chicago's Michigan Avenue Saturday night, with video obtained by the ABC7 I-Team showing stores under siege.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended the Chicago police superintendent after a scathing report about how police responded to the rioting and looting across the city last spring.Chicago was overwhelmed by rioting and destruction last May and June after the death of George Floyd. A highly-critical report from the Chicago Inspector General put Mayor Lightfoot on the defensive Friday."No mayor that I've talked to, whether in New York or LA or Seattle, or DC, Atlanta, Denver, and the list goes on and on, expected what we all got, which was this massive civic uprising," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.The report called out the police department's response as marked by confusion."There were critical failures of leadership within the police department, which endangered members of the public and undermined members of the department," said Deborah Witzburg, Deputy Chicago Inspector General."It's clear that the ineptitude from the leadership of the department as well as herself had a damaging impact on the city of Chicago," said Ald. Ray Lopez, 15th Ward, one of the mayor's harshest critics. He called for Superintendent David Brown to resign or be fired."He just doesn't get our city, he is not getting what it takes. And if he has to be fired or sent back to Texas so be it. We need to have some accountability. Now, starting with him," Lopez said.The mayor responded with a ringing endorsement of her top cop."I have 1,000% confidence in David Brown's ability," Lightfoot said.She added the city has and will continue to learn from what happened, which she hoped was a once in a lifetime situation. She called Brown a leader with integrity."I can't think of another leader who said, let's look at what happened, what went right, what the challenges were, and then we're going to put it out for the public to review. That's David Brown's, leadership," Mayor Lightfoot said.The mayor said based on the lessons learned from those riots the city is better prepared to deal with potential situations like that in the future.