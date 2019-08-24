Lightning strike at Tour Championship causes fan injuries

Spectators are tended to after a lightning strike on the course left several injured during a weather delay at the Tour Championship Aug. 24, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis) (John Amis/AP)

ATLANTA -- Lightning struck a pine tree right after play at the Tour Championship was suspended, and ambulances took five people from the golf course.

The tree was located just off the 16th tee at East Lake. It struck the top and shattered bark all the way to the bottom on Saturday.

A tournament official says the five people who left in ambulances appeared alert. He did not know their conditions.

The five ambulances streamed into East Lake across the entrance of the driving range to the 16th hole.

The third round had been suspended for about 30 minutes at the time of the lightning strike. Fans had been asked to seek shelter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lightninggolfweather
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
ISP warns of scam accounts for fallen trooper
Flower shop manager struck by stray bullet
Singer Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer
Troops deploy to fight Amazon rainforest fires
Pritzker signs bill banning smoking in vehicles with minors
World's largest cast on display in Skokie
Show More
Aldi offers booze-flavored salsas
'Humiliating': Homeowner cuffed, detained after false alarm
Meet O'Hare's newest security dogs
California police dog dies inside department vehicle
Off-duty officer involved in Burnside shootout
More TOP STORIES News