Lightning strikes 186-year-old church during storms

Firefighters say lightning struck a 186-year-old New Hampshire church and flames shot out of the steeple as strong storms made their way through the region. (WLS)

BOW, N.H. --
Firefighters say lightning struck a 186-year-old New Hampshire church and flames shot out of the steeple as strong storms made their way through the region.

WMUR-TV reports a staffer at a day care center next door called 911 on Tuesday after hearing a loud crack, then seeing a flash and flames.

No one was inside the Crosswords Community Church in Bow at the time. Sixty firefighters from 12 towns responded. Crews had the fire under control within 40 minutes and saved the church.

The pastor is assessing the damage.

The storms flooded some roads and buildings in New Hampshire.
