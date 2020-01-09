Milwaukee furniture maker creates Green Bay Packers-themed couch for Lil Wayne

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- A furniture maker in Milwaukee is hoping to strike a chord with rapper Lil Wayne.
Gib Fortune made a custom Green Bay Packers-themed couch and is hoping to give it to the rapper at a future home game at Lambeau Field.
Lil Wayne is known to be a big Packers fan, reported WISN.
The furniture maker said he would like to see the couch in a rap video, which would help his business take off.
"I just want to see him in a video sitting on something that I created. It would mean the world to me to see him sitting on a Green Bay Packer sofa with an autographed Packer football," Fortune said
Fortune said he starting building furniture as a hobby, and it took him two days to build the Packers couch.
