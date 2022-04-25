child killed

Missing girl, 10, found dead in Chippewa Falls, WI near brewery; police investigating as homicide

Lily Peters went missing after going to visit aunt, police say
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. -- A 10-year-old girl who went missing after going to visit an aunt was found dead Monday along a creek trail in downtown Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm says Iliana Peters' death is being pursued as a homicide.



Police began searching for the girl, who went by the name Lily, after her father reported Sunday evening that she hadn't returned home from a visit to her aunt's house.

Police used drones and search crews to comb the woods near the Leinenkugel Brewery. Her body was found about 9:15 a.m. Monday.

Police said a bicycle believed to be hers was found in the woods a short distance from her aunt's residence near the Duncan Creek walking trail and the brewery's parking lot.

ABC affiliate WQOW reported that Kelm told the public to remain vigilant as they do not have a suspect in custody and the public could be in danger.

Police are expected to update the public on the case Monday evening.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
