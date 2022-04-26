child killed

Juvenile arrested after 10-year-old girl found dead in apparent homicide, police say

Lily Peters found dead along trail in Chippewa Falls, WI, after going to visit aunt, police say
Missing girl, 10, found dead in apparent homicide

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. -- A juvenile suspect has been arrested after a 10-year-old girl who went missing after going to visit an aunt was found dead Monday along a creek trail in downtown Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced Tuesday that officers had arrested a juvenile in connection the homicide of Iliana Peters.

"While nothing will bring back Lily Peters, we are grateful to deliver the news of an arrest to the family," Kelm said.

Kelm said the juvenile knew Peters' family and there is no known danger to the public.

Investigators received over 200 tips from the community, which Kelm said was critical to solving the case.

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said Lily Peters' death is being pursued as a homicide.



Police began searching for the girl, who went by the name Lily, after her father reported Sunday evening that she hadn't returned home from a visit to her aunt's house.

Police used drones and search crews to comb the woods near the Leinenkugel Brewery. Her body was found about 9:15 a.m. Monday.

"It is almost impossible to believe that something this horrific could happen in our city," Kelm said.

Police said a bicycle believed to be hers was found in the woods a short distance from her aunt's residence near the Duncan Creek walking trail and the brewery's parking lot.

On Monday, Kelm told the public to remain vigilant as they do not have a suspect in custody and the public could be in danger.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call a newly-established tip line at 1-800-263-5906.

WLS-TV contributed to this report.
