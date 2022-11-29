Chicago crime: Man stabbed in neck on CTA train in Lincoln Park, police say

A man was stabbed on a CTA train near a Purple, Brown and Red Line station in Lincoln Park's 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train early Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The stabbing happened in the Lincoln Park neighborhood's 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue at about 5:22 a.m., police said. A 32-year-old man was inside the train when someone stabbed him in the neck.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in stable condition, police said. He was not cooperative with officers who responded to the scene.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

