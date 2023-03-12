Chicago police said an officer was injured during a scuffle over his service weapon in Lincoln Park Friday night.

Man charged after Chicago police officer hurt in scuffle over gun in Lincoln Park: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged after a Chicago police officer was injured during a scuffle over his service weapon in Lincoln Park Friday night.

Police said the incident occurred in the 2100-block of North Cleveland Avenue. when officers responded to a call of criminal property damage. At the scene, the victim sent them to an alley where 29-year-old Thomas Tucker was.

A struggle ensued, and Tucker disarmed the officer before firing one round, striking no one, police said.

The officer regained control of his gun and the suspect fled, and was taken into custody nearby. He has been charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer and assault, among other charges, police said on Sunday.

The officer was injured, but not seriously, and was not shot, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic to be checked out. They did not release any further details on his injury or condition.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.

