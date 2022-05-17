chicago shooting

Person of interest questioned in Lincoln Park shooting, armed robbery, Chicago police say

Chilling surveillance video captured shooting that left Dakotah Earley critically injured
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Young man's condition improving after thief shot him 3 times: brother

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are questioning a person of interest in a violent robbery and shooting in the Lincoln Park neighborhood that left a 23-year-old man fighting for his life.

Last week, police said they believed the same suspects were responsible for the attack on Dakotah Earley as well as at least seven other armed robberies that took place in Lincoln Park and Lakeview between May 4 and May 6.

Earley's shooting was caught on surveillance video. The recent culinary school graduate can be seen walking near Wayne and Webster when he is approached by an armed robber.

WATCH | Man struggles with suspect before Lincoln Park shooting


EMBED More News Videos

GRAPHIC WARNING: A man was critically wounded in a Lincoln Park shooting early Friday.



They engage in a brief struggle before Earley is shot three times as the robber continues to demand Earley disclose his cell phone's passcode.

On Friday, Earley's brother posted an update on GoFundMe saying Dakotah is no longer on life support.

Over the weekend, Earley's leg was amputated due to injuries he sustained in the shooting.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parktheftchicago shootingchicago crimegun violencechicago violencesurveillancesurveillance cameraman shotchicago police departmentarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Mayor Lightfoot announces changes to citywide curfew
Arrests made after CPD officer hit by vehicle following shooting: ald.
Mag Mile hotel shooting leaves man, woman dead: CPD
Teen fatally shot at 'Bean' worried about surviving 21st birthday
TOP STORIES
Mag Mile hotel shooting leaves man, woman dead: CPD
Teen fatally shot at 'Bean' worried about surviving 21st birthday
You can now order 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
Mayor Lightfoot announces changes to citywide curfew
North suburban pop-up shop supports Ukrainian artisans
Ban on protests in front of homes signed by FL governor
New casino near IL-WI line expected to create 4.3K jobs, officials say
Show More
Arrests made after CPD officer hit by vehicle following shooting: ald.
Baby formula maker Abbott says agreement reached to reopen plant
Boy, 14, killed in north suburban shooting ID'd by coroner
Illinois reports 5,447 new COVID cases, zero deaths
Chicago Weather: Mostly clear, cool
More TOP STORIES News