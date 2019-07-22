Lincoln Park residents rally against metal facility pollution

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood rallied against a facility that shreds metal.They said General Iron is polluting their community.The 110-year old company is located along the North Branch of the Chicago River near Goose Island.General Iron recently installed a new air filtering system required by the EPA, but it's not up and running yet.General Iron said it is in compliance with Health Department regulations.The company still plans to move into a new plant on the city's Southeast Side by next year.