Lincoln Park residents rally against metal facility pollution

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Residents in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood rallied against a facility that shreds metal.

They said General Iron is polluting their community.

I-TEAM: Filtering community anger: A look inside controversial Lincoln Park scrap recycler General Iron

The 110-year old company is located along the North Branch of the Chicago River near Goose Island.

General Iron recently installed a new air filtering system required by the EPA, but it's not up and running yet.

General Iron said it is in compliance with Health Department regulations.

The company still plans to move into a new plant on the city's Southeast Side by next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogoose islandlincoln parkhealthprotestpollutionchicago riverrally
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Good Samaritans rescue driver of overturned pickup truck on I-88
43 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Report: Attorneys decline special prosecutor offer in Jussie Smollett case
Chicago Weather: Beach Hazard in effect along Lake Michigan
CTA response to Twitter troll goes viral
Bears' season opener featuring concert by Chance the Rapper
CAIR to condemn local Republicans' 'Jihad Squad' Facebook post
Show More
Police department clarifies 'the meth-gator is not real'
RNs picket at UCMC over patient care and safety concerns
National Rat Catcher's Day
Trump responds to Iran's claim of capturing 17 CIA spies
School threatens to place kids in foster care over unpaid lunch money
More TOP STORIES News