Walgreens, Sara Feigenholtz host drive-up flu shot clinic in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A drive-up flu shot clinic opens to the public Sunday.The clinic will be held at Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum parking lot on Cannon Drive in Lincoln Park.This drive-up clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is hosted by State Senator Sara Feigenholtz. The flu shots will be provided by Walgreens and are free for seniors with a Medicare B card, Feigenholtz said on Facebook . All other adults must present proof of valid insurance.To reserve a flu shot, fill out the form available online