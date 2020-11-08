flu

Walgreens, Sara Feigenholtz host drive-up flu shot clinic in Lincoln Park

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A drive-up flu shot clinic opens to the public Sunday.

The clinic will be held at Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum parking lot on Cannon Drive in Lincoln Park.

RELATED: 1 out of 3 parents don't intend to get their child a flu vaccine this year, survey finds

This drive-up clinic will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is hosted by State Senator Sara Feigenholtz. The flu shots will be provided by Walgreens and are free for seniors with a Medicare B card, Feigenholtz said on Facebook. All other adults must present proof of valid insurance.

RELATED: Chicago clinics to offer flu shots for no out-of-pocket cost

To reserve a flu shot, fill out the form available online.

RELATED: Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagolincoln parkflumuseumswalgreensflu preventionflu season
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FLU
Chicago clinics to offer flu shots for no out-of-pocket cost
CVS hiring to help with anticipated COVID-19 vaccine
Experts warn of 'twindemic' as COVID-19, flu season collide
Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago reacts to apparent victory by Biden, Harris
What's next for President Donald Trump?
President-elect Joe Biden promotes unity, turns to transition
30 shot, 4 fatally in Chicago weekend violence
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
Woman hurt in Austin high-rise fire
Show More
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
Chicago reacts to apparent victory by Biden, Harris
Illinois breaks COVID-19 daily record again with over 12K cases
Chicago Weather: Dim sunshine, unseasonably warm Sunday
World leaders hope for fresh start after Biden win
More TOP STORIES News