Lincoln Park Zoo closes early for active threat training drill

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lincoln Park Zoo is closing early Monday for an active threat training drill.

The zoo and parking lot will close at 3:00 p.m., when preparations for the exercise will begin. The drill is scheduled to run from 7p.m. to 9pm and more than 400 people are expected to participate in the drill.

A public safety advisory said a significant public safety personnel presence and simulated gunfire can be anticipated in the area.

The Chicago Police Department, Chicago Fire Department and Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications will take part in the field training exercise.

The drill is closed to the public.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolincoln parklincoln park zoo
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in shootings of CPD officer, woman
Man fatally shot in Logan Square attempted carjacking
Amber Alert canceled, 2 bodies found near suspect's vehicle
Judge to determine fate of Ernie Banks' estate
26 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Woman bites camel that sat on her at truck stop petting zoo
2-year-old dies after falling out high-rise building window
Show More
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
Man jumps in front of train while holding daughter, police say
Mom believes missing daughter may be victim of human trafficking
Operation Save A Life
More TOP STORIES News