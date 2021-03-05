Lincoln Park Zoo reopens to public Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's expected to warm up this weekend and that makes it the perfect time to check out the Lincoln Park Zoo.
It reopens to the public Friday at 10 am. Zoo members already had a chance to visit for a members-only opening last weekend.
There are capacity limits and strict COVID-19 guidelines in place, so visitors will need tickets for specific entry times.
Reservations are free and can be done online or by phone at 312-742-2000. The zoo is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
