Lincoln Park Zoo gives sneak peek at newly renovated lion habitat

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo is preparing for the return of its lions!
ABC7 Chicago got a sneak peek Friday morning at the new lion habitat that has been under construction for more than a year.
The $35 million exhibit includes a savanna setting, trees, temperature-controlled areas and a zipline for feeding that will simulate prey.
Guests will also be able to see the lions both inside and outside of Kovler Lion House behind see-through walls.
During the construction, the lions were moved to the Rolling Hills Zoo in Kansas.
The newly renovated state-of-the-art habitat will open in the fall.
The zoo also announced that there will be new animals in the coming months, including red pandas.
