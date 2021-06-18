lincoln park zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo gives sneak peek at newly renovated lion habitat

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Lincoln Park Zoo lions moved to Kansas during Kovler Lion House renovations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo is preparing for the return of its lions!

ABC7 Chicago got a sneak peek Friday morning at the new lion habitat that has been under construction for more than a year.

The $35 million exhibit includes a savanna setting, trees, temperature-controlled areas and a zipline for feeding that will simulate prey.

Guests will also be able to see the lions both inside and outside of Kovler Lion House behind see-through walls.

During the construction, the lions were moved to the Rolling Hills Zoo in Kansas.

The newly renovated state-of-the-art habitat will open in the fall.

The zoo also announced that there will be new animals in the coming months, including red pandas.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagolincoln parkzoolincoln park zoo
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LINCOLN PARK ZOO
Warm weather fun is back
Lincoln Park Zoo reopens to public Friday
WATCH: Brookfield Zoo rhino plays in snow ahead of reopening
Brookfield Zoo announces reopening date
TOP STORIES
Man critically hurt in Gold Coast shooting during attempted carjacking: CPD
IL reports 102 COVID cases, 13 deaths
Chicago sued owner of home where mass shooting took place, seeking security
Glen Ellyn homeowners battle insurance over $300K water damage claim
'Couch on wheels' gives seniors thrill of bike riding at no cost
3 dead, 2 missing as tubers go over dam near NC-VA border
Aurora's Juneteenth event celebrates 20 years
Show More
Here's what will be closed or open for Juneteenth
Couple pulled out of lake near Rainbow Beach
FBI increases reward for info on suspect in Jaslyn Adams' Chicago shooting death
Kids dive for cover in brazen NY shooting caught on video
Evacuation order lifted after Rockton Chemtool fire
More TOP STORIES News