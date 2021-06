Lincoln Park Zoo gives sneak peek at newly renovated lion habitat

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo is preparing for the return of its lions!ABC7 Chicago got a sneak peek Friday morning at the new lion habitat that has been under construction for more than a year.The $35 million exhibit includes a savanna setting, trees, temperature-controlled areas and a zipline for feeding that will simulate prey.Guests will also be able to see the lions both inside and outside of Kovler Lion House behind see-through walls.During the construction, the lions were moved to the Rolling Hills Zoo in Kansas The newly renovated state-of-the-art habitat will open in the fall.The zoo also announced that there will be new animals in the coming months, including red pandas.