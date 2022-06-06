child killed

Lincoln Square crash: No citations for driver after 2-year-old boy killed while riding mini scooter

Child identified as Raphael Cardenas
Toddler hit, killed while mini scooter in Lincoln Square ID'd

CHICAGO -- An SUV driver has not been issued citations after she struck and killed a 2-year-old boy riding a mini-scooter in Lincoln Square Thursday evening, according to police.

The boy, Raphael Cardenas, was riding the scooter at Leavitt Street at Eastwood Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. when a woman driving a Mitsubishi struck him, Chicago police said.

The child was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital and pronounced dead that evening, police said. The boy was identified as Raphael Cardenas by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman, has not been issued citations, police said Monday. The investigation remained open.

An online fundraiser has been started for Raphael's mother and father, who is a teacher with Chicago Public Schools.

The Chicago Teachers Union wrote on social media: "A member of CTU family lost a son in a tragic accident ... Condolences to their entire family and school community. There are few words for heartbreak like this."

Services were planned for Tuesday at Shalom Memorial Park in Arlington Heights.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
