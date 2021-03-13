Lincolnwood homeowner finds 4 burglars inside north suburban home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Lincolnwood homeowner got an unwelcome surprise when they came home to find four burglars in their home Saturday.The burglary occurred in the 6700-Block of East Prairie Road just before noon, according to police. The homeowner told police they noticed a maroon SUV parked in the driveway when they arrived home. They said four men then fled from the rear of the residence and jumped in the vehicle, hitting the homeowner's vehicle in the process.It is unknown what exactly was taken, according to police.Police are investigating and remind residents that if they see something suspicious, to call the police.