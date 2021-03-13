Lincolnwood homeowner finds 4 burglars inside north suburban home

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10415467" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The homeowners' son said when his mother didn't recognize the vehicle parked in their driveway she approached the men at the time not knowing they had broken into their home.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Lincolnwood homeowner got an unwelcome surprise when they came home to find four burglars in their home Saturday.The homeowners' son said when his mother didn't recognize the vehicle parked in their driveway she approached the men at the time not knowing they had broken into their home."I can't imagine how scary that moment must be," said neighbor Naram Mando.The burglary occurred in the 6700-Block of East Prairie Road just before noon, according to police. Nicholas Lambrinatos said when his mom got home, she noticed an unfamiliar maroon Chevy Traverse in the driveway and four unknown men."My mom actually came out and saw the minivan there. She went to talk to them and they're like, 'Oh, we're just measuring,'" he recalled.They claimed they were measuring for a new fence, but seconds after asking why they were there she saw them come out of her house."They're like, 'We're going to measure a little bit and then we're going to come out.' They came out with my safe," Lambrinatos said.Lambrinatos said the burglars took a near empty safe, cash and his parents jewelry -- including collectable gold watches -- before taking off and grazing his mother's SUV with his 17-month-old son inside."The cops came there then apparently there were three robberies there in the past three weeks, consecutively. So even across the street from us, the house got robbed two weeks ago," Lambrinatos said.The burglary getaway car caught on camera before speeding away and thankfully no one was injured.Police have not said if this burglary has been related to ones reported recently but are asking the public for any information they may have in this case.Police are investigating and remind residents that if they see something suspicious, to call the police.