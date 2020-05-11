Business

When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores? Here's what the president of the company says

As people ramp up cleaning in their homes to try to keep the coronavirus at bay, demand has spiked up to 500 percent for disinfectants.

Clorox is now running plants 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Linda Rendle, president of the company, appeared on Good Morning America on Monday where she explained why you might not be seeing Clorox wipes on shelves.

How often should you disinfect your house even if you are staying at home?

"Wipes are in short supply right now, but the good news is we're delivering wipes to stores every single day," Rendle said. "Unfortunately, they're being snagged just about as soon as they hit shelves, many times within minutes. We've seen unprecedented spike in demand for wipes, up 500 percent versus a year ago, but we're working with everything feasible in our power to get as many disinfecting products to people as quickly as we can."

She said that while some people may be stockpiling wipes, the main reason for the recent shortage is that people who never bought them in the past are now purchasing them.

How long does coronavirus live on surfaces? Could be as long as 2 to 3 days

So when can shoppers expect to see a plentiful supply back on the shelves?

"I know that's the question on everybody's mind," Rendle said. "We will expect improvement come this summer. It will all depend on the demand but we are doing everything in our power to ensure that we get products to store and that includes running our cleaning plants 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We began that in January. We're contracting with third-party suppliers who are helping make product for us, as well as ensuring that we are prioritizing making products that disinfect in our cleaning lineup and that's going to help us get into a better position in the summer."

Rendle also addressed on GMA what the company will do if there's a second wave and demand increases again later in the year.

Tips for deep cleaning your home to stay safe from coronavirus
EMBED More News Videos

When things get scary, the trick is to control what you can control -- like getting rid of germs in your home.



"It really comes down to ensuring that we can continue to run our operation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and that's about keeping our team, the incredible people who are manufacturing our products on the front line today, healthy and well," she said. "We are are doing that by ensuring that we enhance the safety protocols in our manufacturing facilities. We've implemented temperature scanning, face coverings, practicing distancing. We've also enhanced benefits and pay for those workers who ensure that they're able to deliver as many products as possible so we're ready for whatever the future holds."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshealthbusinesscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker staff member tests positive for COVID-19
Blue Angels announce flight path, times for Chicago flyover
Restaurants in much of Ind. allowed to reopen at half capacity
Shanghai Disneyland reopens with masks, social distancing measures
23 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Mother faces more charges in crash that killed 2 children in NC
38 NYC kids have inflammatory syndrome possibly linked to COVID-19
Show More
Mayor Lightfoot to provide update on COVID-19 testing
3rd Cook County correctional officer dies of apparent COVID-19 complications
Michael Jordan, in 'Last Dance,' calls harsh reputation price of winning, leadership
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly with sprinkles Monday
Tips for shopping, staying active amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News