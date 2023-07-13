Lisa Marie Presley died from small bowel obstruction, medical examiner finds

Lisa Marie Presley, a singer, songwriter and the daughter of Elvis Presley, has been remembered during a funeral service as a loving mother and an "old soul" who endured tragedy but persevered as a dedicated protector of her father's legacy.

LOS ANGELES -- Lisa Marie Presley died from a small bowel obstruction, authorities said Thursday.

The Jan. 12 death at age 54 of the singer, songwriter and heir of Elvis Presley was ruled as being from natural causes, but a previous weight loss procedure was a contributing factor, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner autopsy.

Presley died at a Los Angeles hospital, where she had been rushed by paramedics responding to a 911 call of a woman in cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home. No indication was made public at the time of what may have caused the medical issue.

She was buried at a Jan. 22 funeral at Graceland, the home where she lived with her father as a child that has become a museum, tourist attraction and shrine for Elvis fans.

She died just days after appearing on the red carpet for the Golden Globes, and just ahead of the Oscars, where "Elivs," a biopic about her father's life, was nominated.

Presley left behind three daughters, 34-year-old "Daisy Jones & the Six" actor Riley Keough and 15-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. A son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020.

In the immediate aftermath of her death, it appeared that a major legal fight would ensue over Presley's estate. Four days after her funeral, her mother, Priscilla Presley, filed court documents disputing a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie Presley's living trust that removed Priscilla Presley and a former business manager as trustees and replaced them with her two eldest children.

But Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough - who is now acting as sole trustee - agreed to a settlement in May.

Riley Keough was nominated for her first Emmy on Wednesday, for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for "Daisy Jones & the Six."